Floriana FC are set to continue their heavy investment on Maltese talent as they reached an agreement to sign young forward Mattia Veselji.

Veselji is one of the most talented forwards in Maltese football and has been a regular member of the national team youth selections over the years.

Veselji spent the last two seasons playing in Serbia where he managed to leave his mark with the youth team of OFK Belgrade.

The Serbian club has been impressed with the progress made by Veselji and promoted him to their senior team this summer where he featured in a friendly with Romanian side Steaua Bucharest.

