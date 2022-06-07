Floriana FC have completed the signing of goalkeeper Duncan Formosa.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was on the books of Gudja United last season but his contract expired at the end of the season and was approached by the 2022 FA Trophy winners.

An agreement was reached between the two parties and the player has now sealed the move to the Premier League club.

A product of Luxol St Andrews, Formosa moved to Gudja United last season where he was the understudy of Glenn Zammit.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta