Floriana FC have reached an agreement to sign Bulgarian goalkeeper Georgi Kitanov, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 26-year-old Kitanov is a highly-rated goalkeeper with his country and as revealed by the Times Malta he was in negotiations with the former Malta champions to secure a move to the Maltese Premier League.

Personal terms have now been agreed and Kitanov has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with an option of a third.

Kitanov came through the youth ranks of Cherno More before being promoted to the first team.

At Cherno More, Kitanov helped the team to victory in the Bulgarian Cup and the Super Cup.

In 2016, he headed to CSKA Sofia where he spent two seasons before returning to his club two years later.

