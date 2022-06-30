Floriana FC have completed the signing of Malta U-21 international Carlo Zammit Lonardelli from Sirens FC.

The signing of Zammit Lonardelli is a major transfer coup from the Greens who are acquiring one of the most promising players in Gilbert Agius’s Malta Under 21 squad.

In fact, last season Zammit Lonardelli enjoyed a very impressive campaign with Sirens FC and helped the club to secure their status in the Premier League club with a few matches to spare.

“Carlo Zammit Lonardelli is a new Floriana FC player,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Hard-working midfielder Carlo Zammit Lonardelli is the latest new signing for the Boys in Green following another strategic move for the present and the future of the club.

