Floriana FC announced their second signing on transfer deadline day when they secured the services of Moldovan forward Eugeniu Rebenja.

Rebenja, who also holds a Russian passport, has agreed personal terms with the Greens and put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old is the second forward to join the Greens on Wednesday as earlier they had struck a deal with Romanian striker Andrei Ciolacu.

Rebenja started his career with Sheriff Tiraspol and then moved to FC Tiraspol and Dinamo-Auto.

