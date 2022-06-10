Floriana FC have completed a major transfer coup as they completed the signing of talented attacking midfielder James Scicluna, from Pietà Hotspurs.

The Greens have been looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the new season and have been keen to bring in Maltese talent at the club following the departure of Brandon Paiber who has moved to Valletta FC.

“Pacey attacker James Scicluna has signed for Floriana Football Club in an important transfer which strengthens the offensive line of the Senior Squad,” the Premier League side said in a statement.

“Twenty-four-year-old Scicluna is considered as one of the best players brought up by Pietá Hotspurs FC over the past years and eventually became the captain of the side as a result of his motivating personality.

