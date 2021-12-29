Floriana FC have completed their first transfer during the January transfer window as they reached an agreement to sign goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo.

The veteran goalkeeper had joined Floriana’s neighbouring rivals Valletta at the start of the season but has struggled for regular football with the Citizens.

This month, Bartolo held talks with the Valletta FC hierarchy and made a request to seek pastures new as he looked for more playing time.

