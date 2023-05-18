Floriana FC have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Sean Mintoff.

The Greens said in a statement that the veteran goalkeeper will join the club with immediate effect.

“Floriana Football Club is excited to announce the signing of goalkeeper Sean Mintoff,” the Premier League club said.

“A product of the club's youth nursery, Sean will join the team with immediate effect.”

Last season, Mintoff was on the books of Qrendi FC for the second part of last season but left the Challenge League side at the end of the campaign.

