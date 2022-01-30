Floriana FC are set to bring two quality additions they have been craving for after they have agreed terms with Sirens FC over the signing of Kemar Reid and will also bring in Argentine midfielder Brian Gimenez.

The Greens have been looking to bolster their squad during the January transfer window and the signing of a forward was high on the ranking list for coach Gianluca Atzori.

Floriana targeted Reid as the perfect addition and earlier this month they had offered a pre-contract to the powerful forward whose contract with the St Paul’s Bay club expires at the end of the season.

