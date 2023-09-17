Floriana FC are determined to restore their place among the top teams in the Maltese Premier League as the Greens prepare to make their competitive debut for season 2023-24 when they face Santa Lucia on Sunday evening.

The Greens are coming from a very disappointing season which saw them not only fail to challenge for a major domestic honour but also miss out on a place in a UEFA club competition.

This summer the club continued to build on the squad they had last season, bringing in some quality signings, most notably Malta midfielder Dunstan Vella and Brazilian forward Matheus, formerly of Balzan as well as extending the contracts of goalkeeper Georgi Kitanov and Italian midfielder Lorenzo Di Grazia.

Speaking to the media during the team’s presentation, president Johann Said said that the club is determined to work its way back to the top of domestic football, by continuing to give a prominent place to Maltese players.

