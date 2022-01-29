Floriana’s credentials of mounting a serious title challenge this season will undergo another severe test on Sunday when they take on champions Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium (kick-off: 2pm).

The Greens are without doubt the real revelation of the 2021-22 season as Gianluca Atzori’s young troops have been punching above their weight this term.

Wins over Valletta and Birkirkara have catapulted them to second place in the standings, just five points adrift of long-time leaders Hibernians.

Floriana may not boast of star performers in their team but their collective strength is certainly making a huge difference as was witnessed last Sunday when the Greens put on a battling display to edge Birkirkara 1-0.

