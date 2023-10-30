Floriana striker Kemar Reid has acquired Maltese citizenship as the Jamaican-born forward has been living in Malta for more than five years, the Premier League club announced.

The Jamaican forward has been in hot form in the Premier League for the Greens and the news that he has been granted Maltese citizenship by naturalisation is a major boost for coach Mauro Camoranesi who, Reid given homegrown status, can field another foreign player in his team.

“Floriana FC communicates that player Kemar Reid has obtained Maltese citizenship by naturalisation on the 27th of October 2023,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The Club will be submitting the newly obtained certificate of citizenship to the Malta Football Association so that he can be considered as a homegrown player with immediate effect.”

