The first issue of the Floriana gazette Il-Furjana was published in October 1953. It was not the first of its kind in Malta but no other local gazette lasted as long.

Twenty years ago, Florianite historian Henry Frendo, who researched a lot about the history of Maltese papers, had written that Il-Furjana had marked a record in Maltese journalism.

The gazette was originally the mouthpiece of the Floriana School Boys Association (FSOBA), which was founded in 1949. When the FSOBA, which later became known as Fsobians Club, found itself in crisis, which eventually led to its closure, a small group of Florianites took over the administration of the paper and kept it alive despite many challenges, especially to meet with the growing costs of production.

The gazette’s mission statement, as explained on the front page of the first issue, is to instil in the Florianites a love for their native town, grow the unity among them and promulgate their good traditions. All these laudable intentions still guide the paper today.

During its seven decades of history, Il-Furjana had 10 editors under whose guidance were published 267 issues. Among them were some well-known personalities and others who later became known on a national level.

They include the first editor, John M. Testa (educator, 1953-55), Chev. Emanuel S. Tonna (educator and philanthropist, 1957-58, 1960-67, 1971-74), Oliver Friggieri (1983-86), David Fabri (1987-88), Nigel Holland (former Floriana mayor, 1991-2002) and Salvator Mousù (broadcaster, 1958-60).

The other editors were Gerald V. Bilocca (1961-63), Anthony Piscopo (1967-69, 1974-78, 1979-83, and 1989-90) and Adrian Agius (1978-79). Stephen Tonna (2002-) is the current editor.

To mark the platinum jubilee of the paper, the editorial board has published a special issue of Il-Furjana: a two-in-one edition, featuring a commemorative issue and a reproduction of the first 1953 paper.

The commemorative issue includes articles about the various mastheads used during the seven decades of its history, the various editors, the different printing presses in which the paper was printed, and an article about the shop known in Floriana as ‘Ta’ (Lorenzo) Ellul’, which is the only one that advertised in the first issue of the paper and still exists today.

A book about Floriana

Besides publishing four issues or more of Il-Furjana every year, the editorial board of the paper has published two books and another one is set to be published next year.

The first book was Il-Knisja ta’ San Publju fil-Furjana − Storja u Arti (St Publius church of Floriana – History and art), published in 2015. The second one, titled L-Ark ta’ San Publju tal-Furjana 1899-2019, is about the triumphal arch of Floriana which was destroyed in an arson attack in 2019. It was printed in 2020.

Both books were almost a sell-out. They included papers from a number of scholars and academics such as Judge Emeritus Giovanni Bonello and Friggieri.

Next year, Il-Furjana Publications will be launching a new book which will include some 30 papers written by academics and experts in different fields on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the foundation of Floriana, which falls on May 9, 2024. The book, which will be of interest not only to Florianites but also to all Melitensia collectors, will be edited by Joan Abela, who is also from Floriana.

Martin Camilleri is coordinator of Il-Furjana.

Anyone interested in acquiring a copy of the special platinum jubilee issue of Il-Furjana or any other previous issues, or subscribe in the paper, or wants to book a copy of the forthcoming book, can call on 7933 9649 or send an e-mail to sanpublju@gmail.com.