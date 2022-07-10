After wowing audiences last year with “It’s a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story” the BBC Concert Orchestra on Saturday night brought another epic evening of the world’s classic rock and pop anthems to the Granaries in Floriana.

The concert featured 20 number one hit songs and a countdown to the best-selling artists of all time.

The 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra, plus a dynamic rock band, and cast of star singers, performed No 1 classics by The Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Prince, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, The Beatles, Tina Tuner, Fleetwood Mac, Cher, Elvis - and more!

Guest Star Singers included Tony Vincent, Tim Howar, Gloria Onitri, Ricardo Afonso and Laura Tebbutt.

Photo: BBC Radio 2, BBC Concert Orchestra, VisitMalta

