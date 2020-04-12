The Maltese football community is grieving the death of former Malta international Tony Cauchi at the age of 84 years old.

Born on May 2, 1935, Cauchi was a member of the national team that faced Austria in Malta’s first official international match, played at the Empire Stadium on February 24, 1957.

The Floriana talisman scored Malta’s maiden goal in international football as he netted the first goal in the 3-2 defeat to Austria.

Cauchi went on to make nine appearances for Malta, scoring two goals – his second in a Malta shirt came in a friendly match against the Italy Under-23 team (1-1) on May 15, 1958.

Regarded as a Floriana FC legend, Cauchi spent a total of 15 seasons with the Greens, winning several honours. His array of titles includes four championships, six FA Trophy medals, the Cassar Cup and Scicluna Cup three times, and the Independence Cup. He had a remarkable scoring record at club level – 175 goals in 226 official matches.

Cauchi, whose son Denis has also represented Malta in international football, also had a career in football coaching. He led several clubs, starting out as player-coach with Lija Athletic in 1967-68 – the last season of his playing career. He also coached Qormi, Rabat Ajax, Mosta, Żejtun Corinthians, Naxxar Lions, Marsaxlokk and Żebbuġ Rangers.

In a statement, the Malta FA sent its profound condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Tony Cauchi at this sad time.

Floriana FA also issued a statement to mourn their club stalwart.

“Tony Cauchi as affectionately known “Il-Majs”, will always have a special place in our club’s history both as a player and as a true gentleman much loved and respected by everyone connected to our club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.