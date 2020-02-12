Floriana and Gżira United have both lodged a protest against the result of Saturday’s Premier League clash in what can be regarded as an unprecedented scenario in top-flight football in recent years.

On Saturday, Floriana and Gżira United fought out a 2-2 draw at the National Stadium, a result which saw the Greens being joined at the top by neighbouring rivals Valletta while the Maroons remained fifth, four points adrift.

Yesterday, Floriana lodged a complaint in front of the MFA Protest Board against the ineligibility of Gżira wing back Dexter Xuereb who was making his first appearance for the Maroons following his move from Mosta last month.

The Greens are contending that Xuereb should not have played for Gżira as, according to them, the player had to serve a one-match ban he picked up with Mosta last month.

Xuereb played the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s match and provided the assist for Marco Criaco’s spectacular second goal.

On the other hand, Gżira have lodged a similar protest against Floriana wing back Marcelo Dias.

According to the Maroons, the Brazilian player was ineligible to play as he had to serve a one-match ban he picked up with his former club Senglea Athletic prior to his move to Floriana at the end of the January transfer window.

No date has been set on when these two protests will be heard but it is expected that the Malta FA will hear both complaints before next weekend’s prgramme of matches.