ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Dodo 59; Sasere 66

FLORIANA 2

Camenzuli 13; Hovsepyan 64

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-6; D. Gojkovic-6, M. Guillaumier-6.5, J. Mbong-6, A. Oyama-5, F. Sasere-6, L. Gambin-6 (78 P. Djordjevic), K. Micallef-6, C. Dielna-6, E. Marcelina-5 (46 Dodo-7), F. El Bakhtaoui-5.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6; A. Magri Overend-6, O. El Hasni, Z. Cassar-6.5, R. Hovsepyan-6.5, J. Arias-6, B. Paiber-6, E. Callegari-6, E. Rebenja-5, J. Busuttil-6.5 (54 O. Spiteri-6), R. Camenzuli-6.5.

Referee Matthew Degabriele.

Yellow cards Marcelina, El Hasni, Gambin, Dielna.

Red card O. El Hasni (Floriana) 84.

BOV Player of the Match Dodo (Ħamrun Spartans).

Floriana and Ħamrun Spartans shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller that made league leaders Hibernians the happiest team after this weekend’s fixtures.

Despite their 0-0 draw against relegation strugglers Sta Lucia – their third straight stalemate, Hibernians maintained their four-point lead over second-placed Floriana while Ħamrun stay third, trailing the Paolites by seven points.

On the other hand, this draw keeps Floriana and Ħamrun’s championship hopes alive with six games left to wrap up the second round before the five Championship Pool games.

