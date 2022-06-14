Floriana and Ħamrun Spartans will face Eastern opponents while Gżira United will return to Andorra following the draws of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Winners of last season’s FA Trophy, Floriana will host Moldova’s Petrocub Hincesti. The Greens return to Europe after missing out last year as they will take on the 2019/2020 Moldovan Cup winners.

This will be the first time that Gianluca Atzori’s side will meet a Moldovan opponent in Europe. Floriana’s last appearance in the UEFA club competitions was in the 2020/2021 season when they were eliminated by Flora Tallinn in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

