ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

FLORIANA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

M. Bartolo-7, T. Caruana-7, J. Ailton Soares-6, W. Domoraud-6, C. Failla-6.5 (87 B. Schembri), N. Leone, S. Lagzir, M. Criaco, K. Micallef, O. Nikolopoulos-6.5 (80 D. Borg), M. Cinquini-6.5.

FLORIANA

I. Akpan-6, E. Ruiz-6, D. Venancio-6, K. Keqi-5 (86 T. Vella), U. Arias-6.5, J. Pisani-6, M. Garcia-6, A. Caseres-5 (55 J. Busuttil-5), A. Cini-6, R. Camenzuli-6, R. Fonseca-6.

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Failla, Nikolopoulos, T. Vella.

BOV Player of the match Manuel Bartolo (Ħamrun Spartans).

Leaders Floriana could not go beyond a goalless draw against an excellent Ħamrun Spartans side at the National Stadium on Friday.

The Greens were determined to return to winning ways against a Spartans side who seemed to be struggling for results in recent weeks.

However, Manuele Blasi’s men gave the Premier League leaders a run for their money and could have easily taken all spoils for the match with a bit more luck after having an effort coming off the upright and a legitimate penalty shout turned down by the referee.

On the other hand, Floriana did hold much of the proceedings and had a number of scoring chances but found in front of them the returning Manuel Bartolo in fine form.

In the end, the stalemate prevailed, seeing Floriana extend their lead at the top to five points, although they have played a game more than their rivals.

The first half turned out to be a balanced start with neither side enjoying an edge and as a result, scoring chances were few and far between.

It was Ħamrun who threatened first after four minutes when Nicola Leone let fly a firm drive that force Ini Akpan into a diving save.

Floriana responded on 15 minutes when they were awarded a central free-kick. Here Diego Venancio’s shot failed to threaten Bartolo.

On 22 minutes, Ulisses Arias showed great footwork to move past his marker but his low drive finished wide.

Akpan was called again into action on the half hour mark when the Floriana goalkeeper had to be alert to keep out Lagzir’s thumping drive from a free-kick.

The final chance of the half came Ħamrun’s way on 44 minutes when Karl Micallef sent a dipping cross towards Marco Criaco but the Italian fired over.

Six minutes into the second half Ħamrun almost punished Floriana’s hesitant defending when Domouraud robbed possession and played in Soares Ailton who fired over from a close angle.

The Spartans came even closer on 55 minutes when Lagzir sped past his marker but his effort came off the upright.

Four minutes later, it was Floriana who should have taken the lead when Kristian Keqi released Tiago Fonseca who with only Bartolo to beat saw his shot defleted over the Spartans no.1.

Bartolo again distinguished himself 20 minutes from time when he denied Arias from routine distance.

Fourteen minutes from time Ailton Soares looked to have been upended by Alex Cini but Trustin Farrugia Cann waved play on to the Spartans chargrin.

At the other end, Bartolo did well to keep out Fonseca’s angled drive and then denied substitute Terence Vella at the death as the stalemate prevailed.