Floriana’s perfect start to the Premier League season came to an end on Saturday when the Greens were surprisingly held by newly-promoted side Naxxar Lions at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Another upset was recorded at the National Stadium as Birkirkara were stunned by Mosta as the Blues cruised to an impressive 2-0 victory.

Floriana, under the charge of Mauro Camoranesi, will surely have fancied their chances of making it five wins in a row against the Lions, particularly after securing victories over Balzan, Hibernians and Birkirkara in their opening outings.

Things looked rosy for the Greens when they managed to take the lead on 34 minutes.

Adam Magri Overend sped clear on the right flank and hit a dangerous low cross that was somehow cleared away by the Lions' defence.

