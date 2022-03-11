Floriana and Hibernians will be battling for supremacy ahead of the third and final round of the 2021-22 BOV Premier League as the two title rivals go head to head at the National Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 6pm).

At present, Floriana are currently enjoying a one-point lead over the Paolites and the Greens will be looking to emerge unbeaten from this direct clash to ensure they start the third and final round of the championship in pole position.

Hibernians, on the other hand, will be hellbent to reclaim first place in the standings, a position they held for the majority of this season and will hope that having more experienced personnel in their ranks will help them to regain control of this season’s title race

This season, the Premier League is being played on a different format as at the end of this week’s final round of matches, the 12 teams in the division will be split into two categories with the top six battling for the title and the European spots in the Championship Pool with the other six sides fighting to maintain their top-flight status in the Relegation Pool.

