BALZAN 1

Majdevac 8

FLORIANA 3

Fonseca 38, Caseres 75, Keqi 90

BALZAN

I. Akpan-7, E. Ruiz-6, D. Venancio-6 K. Keqi-7, J. Arias-6.5, B. Paiber-5 (68 A. Caseres-6), J. Pisani-6, M. Garcia-6, A. Cini-6, R. Camenzuli-6, T. Fonseca-6.5 (90 J. Busuttil).

FLORIANA

K. Naumovski-5, A. Loof-5, N. Sljivic-6, S. Pisani-6, S. Bezzina-5, P. Fenech-6 (83 S. Arab), U. Ljubomirac-7.5, I. Bozovic-5, A. Machado-5.5 (70 A. Effiong-6), A. Majdevac-6, L. Montebello-6.

The feeling that this could be Floriana’s season was further reinforced on Saturday.

The Greens endured another testing examination against Balzan that was made all the more demanding when they fell behind early on.

But Floriana showed cool heads and clinical finishing as they recovered from that early setback to gun down a plucky Balzan side, who, to their credit, stuck to their positive approach till the end.

This was a vital result for Floriana to ensure the gap between themselves and second-placed Hibernians was extended to four points with Gzira, albeit with a game less, a further two points behind.

Balzan fielded an unchanged formation from the side that beat Sliema Wanderers last week.

Vincenzo Potenza, who was forced to watch the game from the stands because of a touchline ban, made no changes to Floriana’s starting formation.

The opening exchanges made uncomfortable viewing for Potenza as Balzan created the clearer openings with the Greens looking a disjointed lot in first 45 minutes.

Uros Ljubomirac swung in a teasing cross from the right and Andrija Majdevac saw his header hitting the net despite Jurgen Pisani’s attempt to clear the ball away.

Minutes later, Nenad Slijivic’s excellent cross sailed invitingly towards Ljubomirac but the Serbian winger headed straight at the Floriana goalkeeper.

Another opportunity went begging when Majdevac got behind the Floriana defence with a strong run but he fired against the side-netting.

Ini Akpan produced a brilliant fingertip stop after 27 minutes to turn Luke Montebello’s shot behind.

That turned out to be a major turning point as Balzan’s profligacy came back to haunt them as seven minutes from the break, when Kristijan Keqi set up Tiago Fonesca who hit a low drive that rolled underneath the body of goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski and into the net.

The game became increasingly stretched after the break as Floriana looked to surge ahead.

But it was Balzan who should have regained their lead in a swift break but Madjevac saw his cross-cum-shot flashing across the face of goal.

At the other end, Keqi shot inches wide after collecting Fonseca’s header.

Majdevac had an even better chance minutes later but he saw his firm drive somehow cleared off the line by Pisani.

Floriana assistant Darren Vella made an inevitable change after 68 minutes, replacing the disappointing Brandon Paiber with Augusto Caseres.

Akpan produced another superb save to deny Montebello in the 77th minute who had escaped on the right before spearing a drive towards the far post that was blocked.

But it was Floriana who struck again.

Keqi moved the ball on to Ulises Arias. Showing technique and vision, the Argentine midfielder threaded a perfectly weighted pass towards Caseres who advanced before propelling a shot beyond Naumovski.

Floriana looked to counter-attack whenever possible and Keqi’s attempt with a low drive was thwarted by Naumovski’s right hand.

Still Floriana did manage to add a third goal through Keqi to the delight of their fans.