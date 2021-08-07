Floriana FC are in talks to sign French defender Oualid El Hasni.
The Greens have been working hard in the last few weeks to try and build a competitive squad for the new season after last season’s disappointing campaign.
Floriana have already brought in a defensive reinforcement in Dutch defender Christian Rutjens and are now targeting El Hasni as another potential reinforcement.
The 27-year-old, who also holds Tunisian citizenship, started his career in the youth ranks of Cannes before heading to Germany where he played for the U-17 and U-19 selection of Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.
