Two late goals send Floriana into the semi-finals of the Izibet FA Trophy after the Greens beat Birkirkara 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the domestic cup.

Gianluca Atzori’s team will face league leaders Hibernians in the final four which is pencilled for May 11.

Winter signing Kemar Reid put Floriana ahead in the second half – his fourth in six appearances for the Greens.

Their joy was cut short when Yannick Yankam made the most of Birkirkara’s pressure to level terms.

With six minutes left on the scoreboard, the match was destined for extra time but a Floriana blitz through Andrei Ciolacu and Jan Busuttil see the Greens progress.

