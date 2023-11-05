FLORIANA 3

El Hasni 60; Reid 80

De Grazia 88

SIRENS 0

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov, O. El Hasni, M. Veselji (82 A. Magri Overand), J. Arias (82 K. Nwoko), K. Reid, M. da Sousa, D. Vella, C. Zammit Lonardelli, L. de Garzia, M. Valadzko, A. Kouro.

SIRENS

A. Cassar, T. Almeida, P. Boakye, N. Pulis, D. Opoku, H. Akadom (73 F. Boateng), A. Cini, K. Donsu (80 J. Hinestroza), K. Degran, M. Moro (28 C. Agyemang), N. Brizolara.

Referee: Daniel Casha.

Yellow cards: De Sousa, Akadom, Almeida,

Floriana’s miserable run of two matches without a win came to an end as three goals in the second half gave them the points against Sirens.

The Greens struggled in recent weeks, dropping points against inferior opponents but they had to battle hard to ensure they were back to winning ways.

Mauro Camoranesi’s side will again enjoy the view from the top of the Premier League to renew their rivalry with Ħamrun Spartans who dropped two points against Mosta.

