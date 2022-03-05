The BOV Premier League is set for some crucial matchups as the battle for top spot and the race for a Championship Pool berth reaches a crucial stage this weekend.

With just two matches left until the end of the first phase, Floriana and Hibernians will continue their battle for supremacy this weekend while Ħamrun Spartans, Gżira United, Sirens and Gudja United will be in search of valuable points to secure a top-six placing.

Leaders Floriana will be looking to preserve their top-placing in the standings for a second successive week when they take on Sirens tomorrow at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The Greens are on a roll as four successive wins have propelled Gianluca Atzori’s troops at the top of the Premier League standings, one point clear of Hibernians.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta