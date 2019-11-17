This feature is meant to document, over a number of editions, how Floriana has changed since the advent of photography in 1839. Partly in physical structure, bricks and mortar, but even more so in its spirit. It is the Floriana we no longer see.

A late starter compared to Valletta, Floriana had already been mostly built by the 1840s, but since then it has undergone dramatic changes, some due to the major destructions it suffered during World War II, others to the mutability of demographic or social trends, and those in aesthetic tastes. The Parade Ground no longer witnesses the glories of Empire, nor does Balzunetta stand out as the barely second red light district of Malta.

All photos are from the author’s collection. Many of them are here being published for the first time.

(To be continued)