This feature is meant to document, over a number of editions, how Floriana has changed since the advent of photography in 1839. Partly in physical structure, bricks and mortar, but even more so in its spirit. It is the Floriana we no longer see.
A late starter compared to Valletta, Floriana had already been mostly built by the 1840s, but since then it has undergone dramatic changes, some due to the major destructions it suffered during World War II, others to the mutability of demographic or social trends, and those in aesthetic tastes. The Parade Ground no longer witnesses the glories of Empire, nor does Balzunetta stand out as the barely second red light district of Malta.
All photos are from the author’s collection. Many of them are here being published for the first time.
(To be continued)
The friary and church of the Capuchins in Floriana%2C c. 1900.
Decorations in Floriana for the royal visit of King Edward VII in 1903.
The original church of St Publius%2C built in 1771 by architect Giuseppe Bonnici. Major alterations%2C including the façade%2C were carried out in 1885.
The parish church of St Publius was partially destroyed by enemy action in WWII%2C on May 3%2C 1941%2C and April 28%2C 1942.
War damage in the main street of Floriana. Right%3A The original Portes des Bombes%2C as built in 1721%2C except for a drawbridge which was later replaced by a bridge. The gate was later modified drastically at least four times.
Watering the streets and piazzas of Floriana. A hose with nozzle was swung from one side to the other while the water cart moved slowly forward.
Military show of force in the Floriana Parade Ground.
Kiosk near the Granaries%2C Floriana. Note the V. R. (Victoria Regina) over the roof.