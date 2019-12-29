This is the final instalment of an extended pictorial record of the Floriana that once was and is no more.
Radical changes have occurred in a space of a just over century-and-a-half. These old pictures will help accompany the viewer in strolls down nostalgia lane.
But there could be a lot more. Maybe my full collection may in future form part of a whole book dedicated to Floriana, on the lines of the two richly-illustrated volumes already published by me about Valletta.
All images are from the author’s collection.
(Concluded. The first two parts of this feature were published on November 17 and December 1)
The canopy for the 1939 Eucharistic Congress on the Granaries. This rare example of art deco in Malta was designed by Vincenzo Bonello. Right%3A St Publius church%2C heavily damaged by enemy action.
Porte des Bombes%2C with the second arcade added%2C but still forming an integral part of the bastions.
The hot houses in Argotti Gardens%2C at the turn of the century.
The newly-built War Memorial in 1938%2C still shuttered%2C ready for inauguration.
The massive fortifications outside Porta Reale which were pounded to the ground for town planning purposes.
St Anne’s Gate%2C popularly known as Porta dei Cani%2C demolished in 1859.
The twin chimneys of the old power station dominated the skyline of Floriana for a long time. Here seen during World War II.
The newly-built Down and Johnson’s motor garage%2C outside Kingsgate%2C seen in 1913.