The Floriana War Memorial in its original position. This photo was taken during World War II and shows huge plumes of smoke arising from fires in Grand Harbour.

I am dipping again into my collection of old images of Malta to document further the Floriana that is no more.

Though the images only go back 140 years at most, radical changes occurred to both the urban fabric and city life.

Floriana still nurtures plenty of the visual elegance it inherited from earlier generations, and has not, so far, been badly vandalised by the greed of the insatiable Philistine.

This feature will have further instalments in future. All photos are from the author’s collection.

(To be concluded)