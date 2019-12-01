The Floriana War Memorial in its original position. This photo was taken during World War II and shows huge plumes of smoke arising from fires in Grand Harbour.
I am dipping again into my collection of old images of Malta to document further the Floriana that is no more.
Though the images only go back 140 years at most, radical changes occurred to both the urban fabric and city life.
Floriana still nurtures plenty of the visual elegance it inherited from earlier generations, and has not, so far, been badly vandalised by the greed of the insatiable Philistine.
This feature will have further instalments in future. All photos are from the author’s collection.
(To be concluded)
One of the lost entrances of Floriana%2C leading from Sa Maison. Notre Dame Gate was demolished in the 19th century to facilitate traffic into and from Floriana.
The Maglio gardens%2C Floriana%2C in the late 19th century.
Decorations in Floriana for the 1913 International Eucharistic Congress. Prominent is the painting by Lazzaro Pisani%2C the Triumph of the Eucharist%2C now in the Catholic Institute.
Floriana near the Granaries%2C in the early 20th century.
Laying of the tramlines in St Anne’s Square%2C Floriana in 1904. Work in progress.
View of 19th century Floriana from the Grand Harbour side. Note the circular building on the horizon%2C the first Britannia Circus%2C behind the masts of the ship.
The Lion Fountain in its original position%2C facing the now-demolished St Ann’s Gate. Late 19th century.