Floriana registered their second win as they scored twice in the second half to beat Birkirkara 2-0 in an entertaining clash at the National Stadium.

The Greens therefore continued where they had left off in the match against Santa Lucia with another fine performance to pick up the three points. Birkirkara, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat after the narrow win over Sliema in their first outing.

Floriana coach Mauro Camoranesi opted for five changes from the team that defeated Santa Lucia as Adam Magri Overend, Matt Veselji, Eman Micallef, Kyrian Nwoko, and Lorenzo De Grazia were all named in the starting line-up with Ulises Arias, Jan Busuttil, Matheus Souza, Dunstan Vella and Carlo Zammit Lonardelli starting the game on the bench.

