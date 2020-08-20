Floriana coach Enzo Potenza sounded pleased with his team’s performance despite a 2-0 defeat to CFR Cluj that ended their participation in the Champions League and said that Wednesday's performance should inject more self-belief in his players ahead of their upcoming commitments in the UEFA Nations League.

The Romanian side had to dig deep into their reserves to see off the gritty challenge of Floriana. After a scrappy first half, during which both sides failed to register a shot on target, CFR Cluj took the lead with a Mike Cestor thumping header.

