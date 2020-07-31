Champions Floriana will kick off their title defence against Gżira United as the draws of the MFA National Leagues were held at the Centenary Hall in Ta’ Qali on Friday.

The Greens were crowned as Malta champions for the 26th time in their history in May despite the 2019-20 season was halted prematurely in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vincenzo Potenza’s men will open their league commitments on September 12 when they take on fellow title challengers Gżira United in one of two high-profile clashes for MatchDay 1 of the 2020-21 campaign.

In fact, the BOV Premier League opening day wil host another tantalising duel when Valletta, last year’s runners-up, will be going head-to-head with Birkirkara.

Hibernians will open their league campaign against Sliema Wanderers while Sirens, the surprise package of the 2019-20 season after their historic qualification to the Europa League will be up against Ħamrun Spartans.

Balzan start their league trek against Tarxien Rainbows.

The 2020-21 BOV Premier League will get under way on the weekend of September 11-13 with matches scheduled to be played at the National Stadium, the Centenary Stadium and the Hibs Stadium.

OPENING PROGRAMME

Ħamrun Spartans vs Sirens; Żejtun Corinthians vs Sta Luċija; Sliema Wanderers vs Hibernians; Lija Athletic vs Senglea Athletic; Floriana vs Gżira United; Mosta vs Gudja United; Tarxien Rainbows vs Balzan; Valletta vs Birkirkara.