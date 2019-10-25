FLORIANA 5

Keqi 3, 50 pen.

Garcia 7

Fonseca 58

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

Floriana broke little sweat to see off Senglea Athletic and strengthen their grip on top spot in the BOV Premier League standings.

The Greens were in total control as they completely tore apart their Cottonera opponents from the outset

In fact, Floriana netted twice inside the opening nine minutes and from then on their was no way back for a Senglea side who were in total shambles in defence.

In fact, it was no surprise that Floriana added three more goals after the break to seal their sixth win and open a commanding six-point lead over Ħamrun Spartans who face Birkirkara tomorrow.

Floriana coach Enzo Potenza had no selection problems and unsurprisingly reconfirmed the same XI players that started the 4-1 win over Gudja United last week.

The same cannot be said of Senglea who had to do without Gonzalo Virano and Wilkson who were ruled out by injury. David Xuereb and Leighton Grech were given the nod by coach Mario Muscat to make their return ot their starting formation.

Floriana took the ground running and took just under two minutes to forge ahead.

Matias Garcia released Brandon Paiber on the right. The Argentine-born winger quickly picked Kristijan Keqi inside the area and the Albanian forward beat Senglea goalkeeper Anthony Curmi with a low drive.

Senglea looked rattled and Floriana took full advantage of their opponents’ defensive troubles to add a second goal on seven minutes.

Diego Venancio sent dipping cross towards the far post where Matias Garcia won well placed to head past Curmi.

It could have got even worse for Senglea on 15 minutes when Keqi picked Ulises Arias on the penalty spot but the Argentine incredibly headed wide with only Curmi to beat.

With two goals to the good, Floriana were happy to administer the advantage and leave the initiative to Sengela who for all their endeavours they struggled to create any danger to Ini Akpan, in the Floriana goal.

We had to wait until the 35th minute for the next shot at goal but Garcia’s inswinger was blocked by Curmi.

On the restart, Tiago Fonseca should have added a third when he latched onto Alex Cini’s cross but headed wide.

But Floriana still added a third on 50 minutes when Marcelo Dias handled the ball inside the area in a bid to clear Venancio’s cross and from the spot Keqi fired the ball into the roof of the net.

Things got even worse for Sengela when two minutes later Sakyi was red-carded for a second bookable offence.

The match was all but over on 57 minutes when Fonseca hit a thumping low drive that gave no chance to Curmi.

Senglea almost pulled a goal back eight minutes later when Sean Cipriott tried to surprise Akpan from the distance but the Nigerian recovered to tip the ball over.

Floriana had time to add a fifth goal on 74 minutes when substitute Augusto Caseres sent a low cross towards Fonseca who saw his shot somehow kept out by Curmi but Terence Vella was on hand to poke home.