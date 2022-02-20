GŻIRA UNITED 1

Maxuell 88 pen

FLORIANA 2

Busuttil 11, Arias 41

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-6, M. Cosic-5.5, L. Tabone-5 (30’ C. Gauci-5.5), N. Muscat-6, S. Pisani-6, Z. Scerri-6.5, A. Pavic-5.5 (62’ T. Kolega), M. Maia-6, J. De Assis-6.5, J. Mendoza-6.5.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overend-6, C. Rutjens-6, Z. Cassar-6, R. Hovsepyan-6 (78’ M. Garcia), U. Arias-7 (62’ E. Rebenja), A. Ciolacu-6 (90+2’ B. Gimenez), B. Paiber-6, E. Callegari-6.5, J. Busuttil-6.5 (78’ M. Bartolo), R. Camenzuli-6.5 (78’ A. Vella).

Referee: Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow cards: G. Bohrer, C. Rutjens, E. Callegari, R. Hovsepyan, M. Maia

Red card: Kitanov (F) 76.

BOV Player of the Match: Jan Busuttil (Floriana).

Floriana moved to just one point behind leaders Hibernians thanks to a 2-1 win over Gżira United despite having to play with ten men for the last 20 minutes.

The Greens were a better side during the first half and two defensive blunders made things easier for them as they surged into a two-goal lead.

The Maroons held the initiative during the second half but only managed to reduce the gap late in the game.

Floriana took the lead on 11 minutes. Marko Cosic and Luke Tabone failed to control the ball outside the area and Ulises Arias served Jan Busuttil who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Darijan Zarkov.

