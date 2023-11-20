Floriana Premier Cars A and Birżebbuġa Lions maintained their top status in the MDA First Division standings as they continued their winning trend.

Birżebbuġa obtained the biggest win of the day as they saw off PO’s Bar Gudja 8-0 with the Greens finding the going tough against Żejtun Laċċi A 6-2.

Ħamrun Bayern A are still in contention for the league as they won 6-2 against Sliema Club Lounge A while Floriana Ajax MCP saw off Ħamrun Bayern B 5-3.

Meanwhile, Domus Men are the sole leaders of the MDA Second Division after winning 7-1 against Top Gun Bar Marsa.

Birgu Boċċi Club A were held to a 4-4 draw against Duke’s Bar while Żebbuġ Rangers Darts Team and Cox Sports Bar obtained identical 5-3 scorelines against Leah’s Bar A and Beland Darts Team respectively.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...