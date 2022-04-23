Floriana president Johann Said has urged his team to keep up the pressure on leaders Hibernians as the Greens face Birkirkara for the second time in the space of a week at the National Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 4pm).

The Greens are currently just two points adrift of leaders Hibernians and are aware that a win against Birkirkara would see them take top spot in the standings for at least 24 hours before the Paolites take on Gudja United tomorrow.

Floriana head into the match with a clear psychological edge over their opponents after they managed to see off Birkirkara 3-1 in Monday’s FA Trophy quarter-final to stay on course for stunning league and cup double.

