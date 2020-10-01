FLORIANA 3

Busuttil 4, 64

Keqi 49

SIRENS 2

Tounkara 18, Bustos 77

Floriana returned to winning ways as they defeated Sirens by the odd goal in five in an entertaining game.

The Greens took an early lead but Sirens reacted well and managed to equalise. However, Floriana regained the lead and increased it before the St Paul’s Bay reduced the arrears.

