HIBERNIANS 0

FLORIANA 2

Reid 44

Matheus 65

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone, F. Apap (68 H. Fernandes Alves), K. Shaw, J. Degabriele (85 I. Chukunyere), B. Kristensen (31 L. Caruana), A. Radchenko, A. Bruno (68 R. Antwi), A. Radchenko, G. Artiles (85 Z. Grech), C. Bonanni, M. Bagayoko, G. Bastianos.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov, O. El Hasni, M. Veselji (65 U. Arias), K. Reid, Matheus (79 L. De Grazia), D. Vella (79 K. Nwoko), O. Spiteri, M. Garcia, C. Zammit Lonardelli (37 W. Furtado), M. Valadzko, A. Kouro.

Referee G. Tonna.

Yellow cards: Veselji, Kristensen, Spiteri, Valadko, Garcia.

Floriana kept up the pressure on leaders Ħamrun Spartans as the scored a goal in each half to see off Hibernians at the National Stadium.

It was far from a straight-forward win for the Greens who looked second best for much of the first half, with Hibernians creating the better chances.

However, in football one has to convert his chances and the Paolites were made to pay for their profligacy as Floriana took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Kemar Reid and from then on they took control.

After the break, Floriana were in charge and sealed the points with a second goal scored by Matheus to move level on points with Ħamrun Spartans who face Gudja United this afternoon.

