There are no bigger derbies in Maltese football than that between Valletta and Floriana.

The huge rivalry that exists between the two neighbouring clubs has given life to some fascinating duels over the years even though it has been quite a few years now since Floriana have been engaged in the battle for the Premier League title.

However, things are different this time round as Floriana head into the match as potentially one of the main challengers to Valletta’s title crown after enjoying a perfect start to their Premier League campaign.

In fact, the Greens are currently sitting atop the Premier League standings with six points after identical 1-0 victories over fellow challengers Birkirkara and Balzan, raising the level of expectation among the Floriana fans that this could be their year.

Vincenzo Potenza, in his first derby as Floriana coach since replacing Guido Ugolotti at the club’s helm at the end of last season, has a clear idea on how important this match is for the whole Greens environment.

“I’m fully aware on how much this derby is felt by everyone involved at Floriana,” the former Senglea Athletic coach told the Times of Malta yesterday.

“But we’re still preparing for the match against Valletta like any other match. We are bracing ourselves for a very difficult match against the best team in Malta for the last two seasons but we are Floriana and there will be no fear from us.

“I don’t think this is our biggest challenge of the season as we have already had two very difficult tests in the opening two matches of the campaign when we faced Birkirkara and Balzan, who also have very competititve teams, and we passed those games with flying colours by winning all six points.

“These are still early days in the championship campaign and from what we have seen every match will be important.

“I have been very pleased with the professional mindset of my players since the start of pre-season. We also have the Floriana fans who are always behind us and I really hope that we can repay their backing with a victory on Sunday.”

Potenza said that it was difficult to find any weaknesses in a Valletta team who enjoyed so much success over the past two seasons. But he still believes that his team could still cause them problems if they maintain their tactical organization.

“Valletta are very strong in every aspect of their game,” Potenza said.

“They have a squad full of quality players and it’s no surprise that they are the defending champions. “Valletta have players such as Mario Fontanella, Mattia Piciollo, Bojan Kaljevic and Rowen Muscat who are capable of making a difference in any match.

“For us it will be important that we play our game and remain tactically disciplined. It will be important to exploit any weaknesses they might show during the match. I believe that we have the pace to cause them problems when breaking forward with quick forays.”

Valletta head into the derby after experiencing a mix start to their title defence.

The Citizens put behind them their shock first-day defeat to Sta Lucia by brushing aside Sliema Wanderers 3-1 and coach Darren Abdilla, who will also be experiencing his first derby since being given the job, wants his players to step up their momentum against Floriana.

“This is a massive match for our club, particularly for our fans,” Abdilla said.

“We experienced a contrasting start to the season but now it’s time that we take the momentum generated from our victory against Sliema Wanderers and step up our level of performances.

“Our win against Sliema has restored a lot of self-belief in our players and we could have not have a better match to kickstart our title defence then by facing our fierce rivals Floriana. I have no doubt that the players will rise to the occasion and hopefully we can secure our second win of the campaign.”

The Valletta coach was unable to have the majority of the squad during the recent international break as several players were with both the senior and the Malta U-21 squads.

Abdilla said that he has still check on the fitness of his international players but he is already certain to be without Brazilian midfielder Douglas Packer who is struggling with a calf injury he suffered against Sliema Wanderers late last month.

Wing back Enmy Pena Beltre has also be in the treatment room in the last fortnight but the Domenican Republic international is expected to recover in time for the match.

Abdilla will also have club’s new signing Irakli Dzaria, a 30-year-old Georgian midfielder, available for selection after completing a move to the Malta champions late last month.

Bojan Kaljevic, on the other hand, is back in training and the Valletta coach is hopeful he will be available to at least form part of his 18-man squad.

Abdilla said that Floriana have evolved into a very solid outfit this season and says that their hunger for success after so many years could be an added weapon for their rivals.

“Under Vincenzo Potenza, Floriana have evolved into a tactically very disciplined side,” Abdilla said.

“As we can see from their performances so far they are very strong defensively, in fact they are yet to concede a goal. They operate a lot on quick counter attacks and surely they have a far more competitive squad than they have in recent years.

“I think the fact that Floriana have not challenged for the title for many years and this time round they are showing that they can be among the contenders, certainly will generate more determination and hunger for their players to help the club be successful this season.

“On the other hand, my players have won the title for two successive years but they are still hungry for more silverware, so I expect them to be fully motivated to get the three points and give our fans the win they are craving about.”

Programme

Playing today

Centenary Stadium: 19.00 Tarxien Rainbows vs Ħamrun Spartans.

Tomorrow

Centenary Stadium: 18.00 Sirens vs Hibernians; 20.15 Senglea vs Mosta.

National Stadium: 18.00 Gżira United vs Sliema; 20.00 Birkirkara vs Balzan.

Sunday

National Stadium: 18.00 Gudja vs Sta Lucia; 20.00 Valletta vs Floriana.