Vincenzo Potenza has agreed terms with Floriana to stay on as coach for another season, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Italian coach guided Floriana to their first league title after an absence of 27 years and it was always the club’s intention to keep hold of the former Senglea Athletic coach.

Potenza met with club president Riccardo Gaucci in Italy on Thursday and an agreement has been reached so that he will again lead the Greens for another year.

Potenza is now expected to start preparations for pre-season, which should get under way on July, as Floriana look to present a competitive team for their participation in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers which are scheduled to be held in August.

Floriana are also currently in talks to extend the contract of towering defender Enzo Ruiz.

The Argentine defender’s contract with the Greens expired last month but the veteran centre back is already in talks to further extend his stay.