Floriana FC have denied claims from former coach Gianluca Atzori who maintained that he left his job with the Premier League club due to unpaid wages.

In comments given to the Times of Malta, Atzori, who stepped down from his post on Wednesday, said that he left his job as he had not been paid by Floriana since last January and given these conditions he could not stay on.

In reply, Floriana FC have categorically denied the allegations and claimed that they had been in talks with the Italian coach for several weeks but no agreement had been reached, without giving details on when Atzori received his last wages from the club.

“The Club takes note of an article issued in the local press with regards to the termination of employment of Gianluca Atzori, the ex-head-coach of Floriana Football Club,” Floriana FC said in a statement.

