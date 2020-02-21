TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

FLORIANA 4

Fonseca 14, Keqi 29, Venancio 38, Garcia 67

Floriana made sure of staying on top the BOV Premier League table as they found no difficulty in beating wooden-spoonists Tarxien Rainbows 4-0.

Kristian Keqi was prominent in the opening minutes, testing Rudy Briffa after just eight minutes with a fine attempt from inside the area but the Tarxien goalkeeper turned the ball into a corner and three minutes later, off a cross by Ryan Camenzuli from the left, he flicked the ball just wide.

Floriana took the lead on 14 minutes. Stefano D’Agostino delivered an intelligent pass for Tiago Fonseca on the right and the Brazilian advanced into the area before hitting past goalkeeper Rudy Briffa.

Tarxien replied with a powerful drive by Marko Stanojevic ending high on 16 minutes. Diego Venancio had a freekick which was turned into a corner on 27 minuts and the resulting corner by D’Agostino was neutralised by Briffa.

However, the Greens were not to be denied on 29 minutes. Kristian Keqi managed to slot the ball past the Tarxien goalkeeper from a rather close angle when served on the left.

Floriana maintained the pressure and off an assist by Matias Garcia from the right, Stefano D’Agostino hit high from the edge of the area.

The third goal arrived seven minutes from the end of the first half. It was Diego Venancio’s powerful long-distance freekick which saw the ball bouncing in front of the goalkeeper before ending at the back of the net.

The first half was not over yet as Ryan Camenzuli exchanged the ball with Stefano D’Agostino on the left but the former’s cross shot was neutralised by the Tarxien goalkeeper on 42 minutes.

Eight minutes in the second half, Matias Garcia tried his luck with a shot from outisde the area which was neutralised by Briffa and on 63 minutes, a one-two between substitute Clyde Borg and Fonseca saw the former hitting high from the edge of the area.

Matias Garcia made it 4-0 on 67 minutes thanks to a low shot from the edge of the area, from the right, which gave the Tarxien custodian no chance.

Substitute Jan Busuttil concluded a solo effort with a low shot from outside the area which scraped past the post on 76 minutes.

Six minutes from time, Tarxien could have pulled one back when Marco Botta sent Aleksa Andrejic through but the latter’s conclusion was saved at point blank by Akpan.

Stefano D'Agostino of Floriana was named BOV Player of the match.