Floriana came back from two goals down to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with ten-man Sirens.

Two goals in the first half hour handed the St. Paul’s Bay side a comfortable lead but the dismissal of Sirens captain Alex Cini mid-way through the second half was the turning point for the Greens as they scored twice in two minutes to level matters.

Winston Muscat made two changes to the team which lost to Birkirkara as Jacob Walker and Degran Jackson were preferred to Gary Camilleri and Paulo Vyctor Bento. On the other hand, Gianluca Atzori named an unchanged side following the win over Pieta’ Hotspurs.

Sirens had a perfect start, taking the lead after four minutes when they were awarded a freekick on the left and Alex Cini beat goalkeeper Georgi Kitanov with a well-taken attempt.

A Gabriel Ventura freekick ended over the bar for Sirens three minutes later and Floriana took some time to react until Jan Busuttil tested Sirens custodian Andrea Cassar with a cross from the right. On 28 minutes, Busuttil served Trillo on the left and the latter’s cross for Veselji was intercepted by Cassar.

On 29 minutes, Sirens doubled the score. Degran Jackson delivered a cross from the right and Ivan Kolev slotted the ball past Kitanov from close range.

