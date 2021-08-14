Floriana and Santa Lucia earned a point each in an entertaining draw which saw Oliver Spiteri’s side take the lead twice but each time, Floriana managed to equalise.

Both sides had several new faces in their line-ups including former Floriana captain Jurgen Pisani who is now at Santa Lucia and goalkeeper Andreas Vella and Adam Magri Overend who moved in the opposite direction during the summer transfer window.

The Greens also had Zachary Cassar, Christian Rutjens and Oualid El Hasni making their debut along with Augusto Caseres, who last season was on loan with Gudja first and Santa Lucia later.

