Floriana FC secued another major signing with the acquisition of Italian midfielder Nicola Leone.

The elegant midfielder arrived in Malta last season when he joined Ħamrun Spartans and he immediately caught the eye with his elegant play in the middle of the park.

Leone quickly established himself as a major asset for the Reds and helped them to a mid-table finish despite a topsy-turvy campaign which was effected by off-field problems.

Floriana were on the trail of Leone’s signature for several months and were linked with a move for the player during the January transfer window but the Spartans managed to keep hold of the player.

However, once this season finished Leone became a free agent and Floriana president Riccardo Gaucci moved quickly to secure his man.

In fact, Leone has agreed terms with Floriana and will put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Leone is Floriana’s third signing of the close season after they have already signed Brazilian striker Flavio Cheveresan and winger Siraj Arab.