BALZAN 0

FLORIANA 3

Reid 63; Arias 77; Veselji 85

BALZAN

D. Golovic, I. Bozovic, A. Prates, S. Arab, P. Fenech (81 M. Grima), J. Grech (64 T. Caruana), R. Michibuchi (64 D. Awosanya), A. Katanic (54 P. Olawale), M. Raso, L. Da Silva, A. Andrejic-6 (81 M. Aguek).

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov, A. Magri Overend, O. El Hasni, U. Arias (82 M. Veselji), K. Reid-6.5, M. Souza-6 (82 K. Nwoko), D. Vella (90 L. Accarino), M. Garcia (86 L. De Grazia), C. Zammit Lonardelli, M. Valadzko,

A. Kouro.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards: Fenech, Bozovic, Kouro, Arab, Garcia.

Red card: Prates (B) 88.

Missed penalty: Reid (F) 90.

BOV Player of the Match: Ulises Arias (Floriana).

Floriana maintained their perfect record with a fourth win in as many matches as they defeated Balzan 3-0.

Although the Greens were a better side in the early stages, Balzan soon started to share the exchanges and by the end of the first half the score was still goalless.

However, Floriana eventually managed to take the lead, adding another two goals late in the game.

For Balzan, this was the second defeat in four matches but the score was definitely too harsh on Oliver Spiteri’s side.

