BALZAN          0

FLORIANA      3         

Reid 63; Arias 77; Veselji 85

BALZAN

D. Golovic, I. Bozovic, A. Prates, S. Arab, P. Fenech (81 M. Grima), J. Grech (64 T. Caruana), R. Michibuchi (64 D. Awosanya), A. Katanic (54 P. Olawale), M. Raso, L. Da Silva, A. Andrejic-6 (81 M. Aguek).

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov, A. Magri Overend, O. El Hasni, U. Arias (82 M. Veselji), K. Reid-6.5, M. Souza-6 (82 K. Nwoko), D. Vella (90 L. Accarino), M. Garcia (86 L. De Grazia), C. Zammit Lonardelli, M. Valadzko,

A. Kouro.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards:  Fenech, Bozovic, Kouro, Arab, Garcia.

Red card: Prates (B) 88.

Missed penalty: Reid (F) 90.

BOV Player of the Match: Ulises Arias (Floriana).

Floriana maintained their perfect record with a fourth win in as many matches as they defeated Balzan 3-0.

Although the Greens were a better side in the early stages, Balzan soon started to share the exchanges and by the end of the first half the score was still goalless.

However, Floriana eventually managed to take the lead, adding another two goals late in the game.

For Balzan, this was the second defeat in four matches but the score was definitely too harsh on Oliver Spiteri’s side.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.