Floriana FC have won the race to sign striker Kyrian Nwoko, the Times of Malta can reveal.

For Nwoko his move to Floriana FC marks a return to Maltese football after a couple of years. In fact the former Malta striker had decided to continue his career in Ireland with St Patrick’s Athletic.

However, when his loan spell with the Irish side came to an end he decided to put his football career on hold due to his personal position on COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, Nwoko has decided to return to Maltese football and in the past few days he had held talks with several Premier League clubs.

