Floriana are set to complete their first signing of the January transfer window as they have offered a contract to Dutch midfielder Jeroen Lombe, the Times of Malta understands.

The Greens are passing through a lean spell in the Premier League which has seen them fall off the pace in this season’s title race and are keen to bring in reinforcements to try and turn their fortunes around.

