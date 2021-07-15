Floriana are closing in on the signing of defender Christian Rutjens.

The 23-year-old defender has been identified by new Floriana coach Gianluca Atzori as a key signing as the Greens continue their rebuilding process ahead of the new season.

It is understood that the Floriana FC top hierarchy has been in talks with the Spanish defender and a deal is likely to be reached soon.

The Spanish-born defender started his career with Alcobendas before moving to the Rayo Vallecano U-19 side.

