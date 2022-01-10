Floriana FC have settled their dues with former winger Edward Herrera and had their transfer prohibition lifted by the Malta Football Association.

Last week, the Premier League club were handed a transfer prohibition after they were found guilty of failing to pay the wages of former player Edward Herrera

Herrera had taken his former club in front of the MFA Complaints Board after he had not received the sum of €4,000 in wages.

The Greens were condemned to pay the sum of €4,000 to Herrera as well as the interests from December 1 until the day of the payment.

